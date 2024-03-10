Surplus in current account, yet huge deficit in financial account

Bangladesh has registered a significant decline in imports, including capital machinery, due to the prevailing dollar crisis and the central bank strictures. The commercial banks have been cautious about opening letters of credit (LCs), while export earnings have been growing consistently. It eventually narrowed the overall trade deficit.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, there was a current account surplus of USD1.92 billion in December last year. Overseas earnings have largely contributed to the surplus, as inward remittances have consistently hovered around the USD2 billion mark throughout the last five months.