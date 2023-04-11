41 women entrepreneurs get ‘Smart women entrepreneurship grants’

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury distributed the grant among the women entrepreneurs at a function held at LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital with State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the chair.

Lawmakers Ratna Ahmed and Shamsun Nahar were present at the event among others.

iDEA project director (joint secretary) Md. Altaf Hossain and Chief Coordinator of the programme and iDEA project human resources consultant Md. Nazim Uddin were also present at the programme.

Congratulating the state minister for ICT Division for launching and carrying out specific programmes for women, Shirin Sharmin said according to the census, there are more women than men in the country.