Four cargo trucks denied entry to India as transshipment withdrawn

Four trucks loaded with readymade garment products have been denied entry to India through Petrapole as the Indian authorities revoked the transshipment facility for Bangladesh. The trucks have been rerouted to Dhaka from the Benapole land port in Jashore.

India had introduced the transshipment facility through an order on 29 June, 2020, allowing Bangladeshi goods to be transported to third countries using Indian territory. However, the Indian Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) cancelled the order on Tuesday, leading to a halt to such shipments.