Cars of 24 former MPs up for auction

Only one person has cleared a vehicle, paying the duty and tax since the cancellation of the duty-free car import facilities for the MPs. The former MPs have not cleared the imported cars even after being reminded twice through letters. The Chittagong Custom House is auctioning 24 of these imported cars next week.

The former MPs have paid Tk 9.5-10 million each for these. As such, the former MPs have spent some Tk 230 million in total. They are not getting back the money. The money from the auction will be deposited in the government treasury.

The customs has set the reserved price (including duty tax) for those cars at Tk 96.7 million. The highest bidder can purchase the car by paying at least 60 per cent of the price or more. As such, the buyers will have to pay at least Tk 58 million to purchase these cars. Including 25 per cent tax, the minimum price stands at Tk 72.5 million.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chittagong Custom House deputy commissioner Saidul Islam told Prothom Alo that during the tenure of the ex-MPs, the government would get Tk 480,000 to Tk 500,000 in advance income tax on each car cleared under the duty free facility. Now, the government will get Tk 70 million from each car during the first auction. In all, the government is expecting revenue of Tk 1.75 billion from selling these cars.

Saidul Islam said the 24 cars owned by the former lawmakers will be up for online auction from next Sunday. The interested bidders will be able to check the cars from 2 February to 4 February. The entire process of auction will be ended by 16 February. Anyone can take part in the auction online from any place in the country.