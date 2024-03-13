RMG export to US: Bangladesh sees biggest fall among top 10 exporters

Bangladesh has been the third largest exporter of apparel products to the US for quite some time. Yet, the Made in Bangladesh brands have had a bad time at the US markets recently with exports of readymade garments (RMG) to the US falling by one-third in 2023 and 36 per cent in this January, making the South Asian country the biggest loser among the top 10 apparel exporters.

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC), the US government agency that advises the legislative and executive branches on trade, opened an investigation on five countries including Bangladesh at the behest of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The agency will investigate how these five countries have occupied such a huge part of the RMG sector in the US. The main target of this investigation is to find whether any of these countries took control of the market by any unhealthy competition. The other four countries are – India, Cambodia, Indonesia and Pakistan.