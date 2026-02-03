Business leaders question, express concern over ‘secret’ deal with US

The interim government of Bangladesh is set to sign a tariff agreement with the United States in Washington DC on 9 February, just three days before voting in the 13th parliamentary election.

Questions have arisen over signing the agreement at the government’s final moment in office. The main reason behind these questions is that no one knows what is included in the draft of the agreement. Bangladesh has already signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the US to keep all aspects of the agreement confidential.

If the agreement is signed on 9 February, the tenure of the interim government will end just a few days later, as voting in the 13th parliamentary election will take place on 12 February. After that, the winning party will form a new government. The responsibility of implementing the agreement will fall on the elected government.