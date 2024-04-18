Bangladesh to introduce drone technology to assess crop losses

Malay Choudhury, additional secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, and Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh inaugurated a workshop titled “The Use of Drone and Satellite Image for Crop Monitoring and Crop Damage Assessment” Wednesday at a city hotel to initiate a 7-day training programme, said a press release.

DAE and the ADB jointly designed the training program to be conducted from 17 to 25 April 2024.

Renowned geospatial experts from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) will conduct the training.

The trainees will receive four days of classroom training on geographical information systems (GIS) and remote sensing analysis for crop damage detection and participate in a 3-day field trip to Sylhet to learn how to collect ground data using mobile devices.