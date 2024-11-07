India’s loan disbursement comes to a halt

In the first three months of the 2024-25 fiscal, the Indian Exim Bank disbursed only USD 45.2 million, which is roughly Tk 5.4 billion.

The work of development projects was almost stalled during the student-people's mass uprising in July-August.

Contractors and workers of a project financed by India returned to their country due to security concerns. Moreover, work on several projects was also suspended.

The Sheikh Hasina's government had a strong relationship with India. After deposition from power, Sheikh Hasina herself traveled to India. The Indian Exim Bank has extended Lines of Credit (LoCs) to fund various projects in Bangladesh. Many believe these factors have affected the pace of loan disbursements.

In recent years, India had been disbursing about USD 300 to USD 350 million annually, but in the first three months of this fiscal year, only $45.2 million has been released.