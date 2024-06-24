NBR’s Matiur removed from Sonali Bank board

NBR officer Matiur was a director at the state owned Sonali Bank. He, however, refrained from attending the pre-scheduled board meeting of the bank on Sunday.

Following the meeting, the chairman told the media that it is up to the government to appoint or suspend any director.

“There was an instruction from the government… he (Matiur) will no longer be attending any board meeting. We have briefed all the directors about the government decision,” he said.