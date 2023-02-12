Newly established Bangladesh-Turkey Business Forum launched as trust

Six months after the formation of the Bangladesh-Turkey Business Forum (BTBF), the founders have decided to set up a formal organisation to better serve the objectives of the forum, reports UNB.



With the support of the Turkish Embassy, the Forum was formalised as a trust to protect and promote Turkish and Bangladeshi commercial interests through a trade and investment-focused approach and activities.

In June 2022, the Turkish Embassy initiated the formation of BTBF to further develop bilateral trade, investments and cultural encounters and act as an advocacy platform promoting bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey.