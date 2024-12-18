Digital fraudulence: Discrepancies involving Tk 23.56b found in Nagad

Mobile financial service provider (MFS) Nagada Limited allegedly involved in fraudulences, as well as in creating additional electronic money (e-money) by showing fake distributers and agents, thus, discrepancy surfaced over a large chunk of money worth about Tk 23.56 billion, an inspection has found.

The administrator and management committee of the Nagad appointed by the interim government conducted the inspection. They have finalised a list of six officials responsible for creating unapproved distributors and forwarded it to the Directorate of Posts seeking legal action.

Besides, Nagad administrator Muhommad Badiuzzaman Dider sent a letter to the Directorate of Posts seeking legal actions against the individuals who were in the management of the company. Previously, the MFS company suspended its five senior officials.

When these discrepancies were rampant at Nagad, several lawmakers of former governing party, the Bangladesh Awami League, and influential individuals were on the management board. On top of that, irregularities had taken place in front of everyone but the Bangladesh Bank and the Directorate of Posts kept mum.