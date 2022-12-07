Private sector working to implement environment-friendly industrialisation: FBCCI President

The FBCCI president attended the roundtable as one of the speakers.

He mentioned that despite being one of the lowest emitters in the world, Bangladesh committed to cutting carbon emissions by 89.47 million tonnes, equivalent to 21.85 per cent of carbon dioxide by 2030 as part of global efforts to control the emissions.

To reach the target, Bangladesh will cut 96.1 per cent of emissions from the energy sector such as power, transport, industry, households, commercial, agriculture, brick kilns, and fugitive emissions, said a press release today.

The remaining 3.9 per cent will be cut from agriculture and livestock, forestry, and municipal solid waste and wastewater.

The FBCCI president noted that the industries of Bangladesh are increasingly looking to innovate and move for maintaining environment-friendly standards.

He said that at just 0.4 per cent, Bangladesh’s current contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is not significant. Its share of carbon emissions is only 0.09 per cent.