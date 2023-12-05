Business leaders call for elimination of labour rights weaknesses 

The government held its first formal meeting with business leaders two weeks after unveiling the new US labour rights policy.

During the meeting, business leaders refrained from directly expressing concern about the new policy but instead requested the government to systematically address legal weaknesses pertaining to labour rights. Simultaneously, the government urged traders to uphold competitiveness in exporting products.

The Ministry of Commerce organised this meeting to assess the implementation progress of the "National Action Plan on Labour Rights" at the secretariat on Monday. Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh chaired the hour-and-a-half meeting.