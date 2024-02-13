Partial incentive on export of five products

The government is going to revise its decision on new markets, five products of the readymade garment (RMG) sector and the date of effectiveness within two weeks. It has decided to phase out cash incentives or subsidies to the export of goods.

Earlier on 30 January, the Bangladesh Bank announced the incentive cuts in the export sector through a notification. Bangladesh has long been providing cash incentives on 43 items.

According to the central bank, the Finance Division of the finance ministry informed the central bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukder in a letter about the revised decision on cash incentives and asked the latter to issue a new circular on the matter.