Uncertainty looms as economy plunges into deep crisis  

The country's economy is facing a challenging period, starting off the new financial year on a grim note. The persistent dollar crisis is casting a long shadow, affecting various sectors profoundly.

Inflation, remittance, foreign exchange reserves, defaulted loans, exports, and revenue—all of these key indicators are far from promising. Almost every economic index, which once stood strong, has shown a significant decline over the past year and a half.

Unfortunately, in the first quarter of the current financial year (July-September), most of these economic indicators have further worsened. All in all, the overall stability of the macroeconomy is now seriously at risk.

In the months of October to December, the nation gears up for the upcoming national elections, and with it comes a surge in political unrest. During election periods, business activities tend to slow down, further exacerbated by various uncertainties that arise.

Economists are unanimous in their view that there's little hope for a rapid improvement in the dire state of the economy. Over the past two years, countries worldwide have aggressively increased interest rates to stave off rising inflation and reduce currency supply.

Bangladesh, however, began implementing similar measures after a year and a half. Now, the Bangladesh Bank is seeking advice from economists. However, experts believe that due to the delayed decision-making, it's unlikely to effectively resolve the crisis.

The State Minister for Planning, Shamsul Alam, identifies inflation control as the primary challenge facing the current economy. In an interview with Prothom Alo, he stated, "At present, the most significant challenge for the economy is managing inflation. The government is placing the highest priority on controlling inflation, even from a political standpoint. Inflation slightly decreased in the month of September due to various proactive measures. This indicates that our implemented initiatives are yielding positive results. We anticipate a further decrease in inflation during October-November."

Shamsul Alam also highlighted the numerous initiatives undertaken to stabilise the dollar price. However, due to the high dollar prices in the open market, the inflow of remittances through unofficial channels (hundi) has surged.

According to him, it will take some time to address and stabilise the reserves. The increase in reserves is contingent on a boost in export income and the extent to which remittances come through legitimate channels.