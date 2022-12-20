Bangladesh adds two more green garment factories

Entrepreneurs in the country’s readymade garment industry became interested in eco-friendly factories following the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse in Savar.

In continuity of that, Bangladesh now possesses the highest number of factories with USGBC's LEED certification.

This month, two more factories -- Victoria Intimates Limited in Dhaka and Dresden Textiles Limited in Mymensingh, received United States Green Building Council’s (USGBC) LEED certification, raising the number of eco-friendly garment and textile factories to 180 in the country.