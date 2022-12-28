Bangladesh now 34th largest economy, to be 20th in 2037

Bangladesh has advanced two notches on the world economic league table (WELT) to become the 34th largest economy among 192 nations across the globe.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), a UK-based think tank, also projected in its economic league table that Bangladesh would go up by another 14 notches to stand at 20th spot in 2037.

Bangladesh also fared well from a regional perspective as it maintained its position as the region’s second largest economy with a GDP size of USD 429 billion. The figure is expected to reach USD 1,628 billion by 2037.

The country was ranked at 36th in 2021, which the research firm projected to be 35th in 2023, 26th in 2027, 24th in 2032, and 20th in 2037.