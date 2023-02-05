GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the country in the last fiscal year (FY22) reached a healthy 7.10 per cent braving the shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The GDP growth rate in the country in FY21 was 6.94 per cent up from 3.45 per cent notched in FY20. The GDP growth rate in the country in FY19 was a healthy 7.88 per cent.

According to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) issued on Sunday, the per capita income in the country in the last fiscal year (FY22) totaled $2,793 up from $2,591 recorded in FY21. The per capita income in FY20 was $2,326 up from $2,209 in FY19.

Talking to BSS, Planning Minister MA Mannan on Sunday said that the latest GDP growth figures of Bangladesh was very good as he termed it as ‘outstanding’ considering the current global condition.