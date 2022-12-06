PM Hasina opens operation of Japanese Economic Zone

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the operation of the Japanese Economic Zone in Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) at Araihazar in Narayanganj district on the outskirts of the capital.

The prime minister virtually opened the economic zone from her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.

The economic zone would draw investment of over US $1.5 billion once it goes into full operation while it has generated employment of over 100,000 people initially.