Setting prices of 29 commodities absurd: Shop owners association

The prices of 29 food products, including fish, meat, eggs, pulses and vegetables, set by the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM) at the producer, wholesale and retail levels is absurd, said Bangladesh Shop Owners Association.

The association also said the prices estimated by the DAM at the producer level is a figment of their imagination.

The shop owners association demanded postponing the price chart put forth by the agricultural marketing department as the authority set the prices without sufficiently checking and taking into consideration various issues related to the prices of products.