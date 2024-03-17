No one follows govt price chart at kitchen markets
Mirajul Islam, a private sector employee, managed to bargain and get a discount of Tk 10 per kg when he was purchasing broiler chicken at Shahjahanpur kitchen market in the capital on Saturday. He bought a two-kg chicken at Tk 210 per kg.
While talking to Prothom Alo, he said the broiler chicken price was down by Tk 20-30 per kg and it rose due to the arrival of Ramadan. The price hike in Ramadan has been a consistent trend at the kitchen markets.
The department of agricultural marketing estimated the chicken production cost at Tk 146 per kg and determined the retail price at Tk 175 per kg, including a fair profit at production, wholesale, and retail levels.
However, no traders were found following the price chart during visits to four prominent kitchen markets in Dhaka and that of divisional cities on Saturday.
Including broiler chicken, the department fixed prices for 29 products in total on Friday and urged producers, wholesalers, and retailers to maintain them. But the price chart was largely ignored in all markets the following day.
There are arrangements for legal action, including fines, through the directorate of national consumer rights protection. Its director general, AHM Shafiquzzaman, told Prothom Alo, “We are monitoring and conducting drives, but we will not be able to fulfill all expectations since we have limitations too.”
The agricultural marketing department does not have the authority to take action in cases of violations of their price chart. They are only allowed to lodge complaints, while magistrates will take further actions.
A good number of food items have registered significant hikes in their prices during the ongoing month of fasting, while some products were already flying high. It has taken a toll on the people as they are counting additional money to buy the commodities.
Against the backdrop, the government stressed controlling commodity prices, and it was a priority commitment in their electoral manifesto in the 12th national election.
The agricultural marketing department said they determined the prices as per the power bestowed upon them by the agricultural marketing act - 2018.
The agricultural marketing act specified the profit margins for each level of the supply chain, and the department formulated the price chart accordingly.
For instance, the production cost of beef is Tk 588 per kg. The department estimated a fair profit and some additional costs and fixed the selling price at the production level at Tk 605 per kg. The price will be Tk 532 at the wholesale level and Tk 664 at the retail level.
But each kg of beef is now selling at Tk 730 to 780 in the market.
The department issued a notice on its website on Friday, urging sellers to maintain the price chart. Besides, they notified relevant authorities and stakeholders, including the agriculture secretary, commerce secretary, consumer rights protection directorate, two city corporations, competition commission, all deputy commissioners, and superintendents of district police.
Some traders at Karwan Bazar, Kathal Bagan, Malibagh, and Shajahanpur kitchen markets claimed to be completely unaware of the price chart. Even if someone had notified them about the prices, they would not be able to follow those, given that their purchase rate is much higher than the fixed prices.
Azhar Uddin, proprietor of Feni general store at Shahjahanpur kitchen market, said they sell commodities at a marginal profit. They will be able to bring down the retail price only when the wholesale rate falls.
Inconsistencies in prices
The retail price of potatoes was Tk 40 per kg in Kathalbagan market on Saturday. The department of agricultural marketing estimated the per kg production cost of potatoes at less than Tk 14 and fixed the retail price at Tk 29 per kg, including profits at three stages.
Visiting four kitchen markets in Dhaka on Saturday, it was observed that only imported ginger, gram flour, and bananas called Nepali Sagar were selling at fixed prices.
However, the sellers said their prices are conventional and have no connection with the price chart. Even the price of bananas increased before Ramadan.
Masud Karim, director general of the department of agricultural marketing, said the price chart has been announced recently, and it will take some time to be implemented. He, however, did not provide any specific time frame.
“We hope the market will correct itself. If it does not happen, legal action or intervention will be taken where necessary,” he added.