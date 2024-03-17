No one follows govt price chart at kitchen markets

A good number of food items have registered significant hikes in their prices during the ongoing month of fasting, while some products were already flying high. It has taken a toll on the people as they are counting additional money to buy the commodities.

Against the backdrop, the government stressed controlling commodity prices, and it was a priority commitment in their electoral manifesto in the 12th national election.

The agricultural marketing department said they determined the prices as per the power bestowed upon them by the agricultural marketing act - 2018.

However, they do not have the authority to take action in cases of violations of their price chart. They are only allowed to lodge complaints, while magistrates will take further actions.