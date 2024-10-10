World Bank trims Bangladesh growth forecast to 4pc in FY25

The World Bank has downgraded the economic growth outlook of Bangladesh for the fiscal year 2024-25 to 4 per cent, while the output is estimated to have grown by 5.2 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-24.

The global financial institution came up with the forecast in a latest report – South Asia Development UPdate for October 2024 – on Thursday. Earlier in June, it predicted a 5.7 per cent growth for the Bangladesh economy in the fiscal year 2024-25.