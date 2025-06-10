TEAM Group MD's body to arrive in Dhaka Friday night

The body of Abdullah Hill Rakib, managing director (MD) of TEAM Group, one of the leading export-oriented garment manufacturers in Bangladesh, will arrive in Dhaka by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Friday night.

SM Khaled, a friend of Abdullah Hill Rakib and managing director of Snowtex Group, told this to Prothom Alo.

He said that currently the body is being preserved in a mortuary. The first namaj-e-janaza will be held at the Sunnatul Jamaat Mosque in Danforth, Toronto, at 7:00 pm local time on Wednesday. The next day, family members will leave Canada with his body on a Biman flight to Bangladesh. If everything goes as planned, they are expected to arrive in Dhaka on Friday night, he added.