Treasury chiefs of 10 banks appeal against fine

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) at the beginning of this month fined treasury heads of 10 banks Tk 100,000 each for selling dollars at higher prices. The deadline to submit the fines was on Monday. The officials of the banks concerned, however, appealed to the central bank to review the decision of fine. The BB board of directors headed by the governor would now take a decision in this regard.

The 10 banks are: Mercantile Bank, Premier Bank, BRAC Bank, Modhumoti Bank, Midland Bank, Exim Bank, Social Islami Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Trust Bank.