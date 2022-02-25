‘Malaysia keen to cooperate with Bangladesh on agricommodities’

Malaysia is looking for a greater collaboration with Bangladesh on trade and investment with particular focus on agricommodities like palm oil, rubber and timber, says visiting Malaysian plantation industries and commodities minister Zuraida Kamaruddin on Friday, reports UNB.

"Bangladesh is a potential country for us to enhance trade relations," she said, adding that Malaysian companies are keen to inject more investment in these areas.

While talking to journalists at a city hotel in the evening, Kamaruddin said they want to strengthen their presence in South Asia.

She appreciated the business environment in Bangladesh which is "improving a lot" and described the policies of the government of Bangladesh as "very friendly" for foreign investment.