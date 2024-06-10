Bangladesh Bank governor and an unprecedented incident

There are long standing allegations of strong bonds between senior authorities of the central bank and loan defaulters. It is alleged that defaulters and big businessmen enter the central bank as they please, fix the interest rates, place persons of their choice in various top posts of various banks -- the central bank gives its seal of approval.

There has never been any answer as to why when certain banks have no funds in their current account, the central bank simply prints more money and supplies it to those banks. The less written about these matters, the happier is the central bank, government and the beneficiaries of such actions.

It is essential to reveal these matters of public interest. On the excuse that these are sensitive matters, the cyber heist of the central bank's reserves was kept under covers for over a month. This was wrong. If only a certain group or quarter financially benefits from the publication of certain information, then this certainly must remain confidential. But when attempts are made to hide corruption, wrongdoings, irregularities and scams that take place, then the people get a different message about the central bank. It is the governor who must ensure this transparency.

Abdur Rauf Talukdar got a 'D' in the New York-based Global Finance magazine's ranking. This is quite a poor mark. We surely can hope that he overlooks pressure from all quarters, even the government, and improve his own ranking as a governor by ensuing good governance in the financial sector.

* Waliur Rahman is chief business editor, Prothom Alo

* This analysis appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir