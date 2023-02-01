10 National Bank clients among 20 top loan defaulters

The 50 per cent of 20 top loan defaulters, whose identities were disclosed by the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the parliament recently, are the clients of National Bank Limited (NB).

The bank, owned by the Sikder Group, is facing a severe liquidity crisis due to the defaulted loans on a large scale.

AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled the list of big loan defaulters while replying to a question of the ruling Awami-League (AL) lawmaker Shahiduzzaman Sarkar.