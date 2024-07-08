Dollar rates go up, government's revenue to increase

Customs duty is fixed at various rates on different goods based on the rate of the dollar. When the dollar rate goes up, even if the previous customs duty rate is imposed, the government's revenue goes up.

The tax incidence on powdered milk now is 37 per cent. In May the tax incidence per kg of this commodity was Tk 136, when the rate of the dollar had been Tk 110. While the price remains the same, due to the new dollar rate, customs duty on new consignments will be Tk 152. That means the customs duty will up by around Tk 16 per kg.

Among imported essentials, there is no customs duty on wheat, lentils and such items. But there is tax incidence on spices and various essential items. The tax incidence on importing spices is 58.60 per cent. In May this year the customs duty per kg of cumin had been Tk 230. Now customs duty on cumin is Tk 247 per kg, a Tk 17 increase.