PM for effective steps to enlist SoEs in share market
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the finance division of the ministry of finance to take effective steps to enlist the potential State Owned Enterprises (SoEs) or the government entities and public companies, in the capital market to enhance more the strength and fundamentals of the country's share market.
The PM gave the directive while chairing the 9th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of this year held at the NEC Conference Room in city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Briefing the reporters after the meeting, planning division senior secretary Satyajit Karmakar said that the PM has asked the finance division and the finance secretary to take effective steps to enlist the SoEs and the government entities in the share market.
Planning minister major general (retd) Abdus Salam, state minister for planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the briefing.
Answering to a question, Satyajit Karmakar said that the PM did not specify the names of the SoEs, but asked the finance division and the finance secretary to select the SoEs and the concerned government companies after proper scrutiny before enlisting those in the capital market.
Supplementing on the prime minister's directive, the planning minister termed it as an important decision and said that this would enhance the competitiveness of those government enterprises as they would be eventually able to minimize their expenditures.
The planning secretary said the meeting also approved a total of 10 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 55.63 billion.
"Of the total project cost, Taka 52.03 billion will come from the government portion and Taka 3.6 billion as project assistance".
Of the approved 10 projects, eight are new while two are revised projects.
Revealing some of the directives from the PM, Satyajit said in line with the prime minister's earlier directive for implementing those nearing completion projects with necessary funds, a record number of 334 projects out of 339 projects would be completed within this fiscal year (FY24). The rest of the five projects are unlikely to be completed within this fiscal year due to some rational reasons.
He said the PM asked the authorities concerned to remain alert in building bridges in exact height on the rivers and canals so that the river vessels can ply smoothly as well as the usual flow of water is not hindered.