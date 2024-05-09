PM for effective steps to enlist SoEs in share market

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the finance division of the ministry of finance to take effective steps to enlist the potential State Owned Enterprises (SoEs) or the government entities and public companies, in the capital market to enhance more the strength and fundamentals of the country's share market.

The PM gave the directive while chairing the 9th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of this year held at the NEC Conference Room in city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, planning division senior secretary Satyajit Karmakar said that the PM has asked the finance division and the finance secretary to take effective steps to enlist the SoEs and the government entities in the share market.

Planning minister major general (retd) Abdus Salam, state minister for planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the briefing.