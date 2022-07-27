Bangladesh seeks IMF, WB and ADB loans

Bangladesh has sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday seeking loans and the South Asian country wants to start official talks in this regard.

However, the loan amount has not be mentioned in the letter, though sources in the finance division says Bangladesh wants USD 4.5 billion (USD 450 crore) for three years.

According to the letter, over the past 13 years the country was in a sustainable macroeconomic state. A good GDP growth rate was also achieved in the 2009-2019 period. The rate of poverty decreased in the 10 years. There was an increase in average life expectancy, the literacy rate, per capital food production and calorie intake.

However, due to Covid-19, from before the beginning of 2020, global economy saw a slump. Bangladesh provided stimulus packages to successfully tackle the situation. Due to the lower number of Covid cases, a low death rate and also high rate of vaccinations, Bangladesh's economic activities resumed in full swing from mid-2021.