Remittance drops by 10 per cent in May too

Amidst the dollar crunch, overseas remittance to Bangladesh dropped in May. Remittance coming in last month totalled around USD 1.69 billion (USD 169 crore 16 lakh). This was 10.27 per cent less than the corresponding period last year. The remittance in April too, fell by 16.26 per cent compared to April in the year before. This was revealed in Bangladesh Bank's update in overseas remittance.

Bankers say that normally remittance is strong before Eid. The expatriates send extra money back to Bangladesh for their families' Eid expenditure. But even in April, the Eid month, remittance was not good. This trend continues in May.

The banks are now able to buy remittance at the rate of Tk 108.50 per dollar at the highest. This rate came into effect from 1 June. With the drop in remittance, the banks have pushed up the dollar price for remittance at the advice of the central bank. Earlier the dollar price for foreign remittance was Tk 108.

The dollar rate through hundi (informal money transfer) is around Tk 110. If the banks pay more than the fixed rate per dollar, they will be penalised by Bangladesh Bank. That is why the banks are unable to bring in the funds at higher prices.