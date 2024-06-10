Budget is like a helpless sacrificial animal: Wahiduddin Mahmud

The overall economy in the country is in a fragile and unstable condition, observed economist Wahiduddin Mahmud.

He said, capital is being siphoned out of the country, the banking sector is in shambles and expenditure is mounting on repayment of interest on foreign loans.

In such a situation, the budget is like a helpless sacrificial animal. It can do nothing.

Wahiduddin Mahmud feels that there is no alternative to shrinking the budget in order to bring about economic stability.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors' Council, on the state of the economy and the proposed budget 2024-25. The event was held today, Monday, at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.