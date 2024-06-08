Budget 2024-25: Wide gap between earnings and aspirations

The budget that finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali presented for 2024-25 fiscal in the national parliament Thursday, has started being discussed in different quarters. Negative criticism is weighing heavier than positive views.

The finance minister presented the budget at such a time when the economic indexes of the country are going downwards and people with a limited income are devastated from the impact of inflation.

In his budget presentation, the finance minister emphasised on keeping the macro economy stable, bringing inflation rate down to 6.5 per cent and putting corruption on leash.

However, his budget speech doesn’t ignite much hope. There is a wide gap between the earnings and the aspirations. It’s true that the finance minister has adopted a policy of austerity. And, he didn’t get down in a competition to increase the size of the budget like his predecessor.

He prepared a budget of Tk 7.97 trillion (Tk 7.97 lakh crore) for the new fiscal year. Out of that, Tk 2.65 trillion (2.65 lakh crore) is the size of the annual development programme (ADP).