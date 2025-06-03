Chance to whiten black money contradicts July movement: CPD

Centre for Policy Dialogue’s (CPD) Executive Director Fahmida Khatun believes that scope of legalising black money will discourage honest taxpayers and it contradicts the spirit of the July Movement.

The interim government in the proposed budget has given an opportunity to whiten black money through land and apartment purchases.

Castigating the initiative, Fahmida Khatun further said that this measure would increase inequality and is a blow to moral values.

When such avenues are provided to whiten black money in the housing sector, property prices rise and housing becomes unaffordable for many.

She made these remarks at a post-budget press conference organised by CPD on Tuesday morning at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka.

CPD’s Distinguished Fellow Mustafizur Rahman and other researchers from the organisation were also present.

While acknowledging some positive aspects of the proposed budget, Fahmida Khatun said that the ongoing economic crisis has not been adequately addressed.

These issues should have been prioritised to support ordinary citizens and businesses, she pointed out adding that several revenue-related initiatives appear to be in conflict with the budget’s declared commitment to equity-based and sustainable development.