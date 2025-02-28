Fish, chicken among other essentials go up before Ramadan
As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, the prices of chicken, fish, and meat have increased in the market. Additionally, the prices of lemons, cucumbers, and eggplants have also risen.
However, the prices of staple Ramadan items such as dates, chickpeas, chira (flattened rice), muri (puffed rice), and jaggery have remained stable.
These inflated prices of essential items were observed on Thursday during visits to Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Agricultural Market, and Town Hall Market in the capital.
According to traders, with just two to three days left before Ramadan and the end of the month approaching, consumers are purchasing more, leading to increased demand. Since supply is unable to keep pace, prices for some items have risen.
Market observations show that the price of broiler and Sonalika chicken has increased by 10-20 taka per kg over the past week. On Thursday, broiler chicken was selling for 200-210 taka per kg, up from 180-200 taka the previous week. Similarly, the price of Sonalika chicken rose to 280-310 taka per kg. Sellers noted that as Ramadan begins, consumers tend to buy chicken in larger quantities, causing prices to surge.
Alongside chicken, beef and mutton prices have also increased. Beef was selling for 750-800 taka per kg, slightly higher than last week’s price, while mutton saw a 100 taka per kg hike, reaching 1,200 taka per kg. Goat meat was priced between 1,050-1,100 taka per kg.
The prices of farmed shrimp, koi, shing, tilapia, rui, and pangash fish have also risen, with increases ranging from 20-50 taka per kg.
Meanwhile, the prices of potatoes and onions have remained stable. Potatoes are selling for 20-25 taka per kg, while onions are priced at 40-50 taka per kg.
*More to follow...