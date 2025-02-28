Fish, chicken among other essentials go up before Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, the prices of chicken, fish, and meat have increased in the market. Additionally, the prices of lemons, cucumbers, and eggplants have also risen.

However, the prices of staple Ramadan items such as dates, chickpeas, chira (flattened rice), muri (puffed rice), and jaggery have remained stable.

These inflated prices of essential items were observed on Thursday during visits to Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Agricultural Market, and Town Hall Market in the capital.

According to traders, with just two to three days left before Ramadan and the end of the month approaching, consumers are purchasing more, leading to increased demand. Since supply is unable to keep pace, prices for some items have risen.