WB projects 1.6pc GDP growth for Bangladesh in 2020-21

Released on Thursday, the latest South Asia Economic Focus forecasts 3.4 per cent GDP growth in the next 2021-22 fiscal, reports UNB.

South Asia is set to plunge into its worst-ever recession as the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on the region's economies linger on, taking a disproportionate toll on informal workers and pushing millions of South Asians into extreme poverty, it said.

The latest South Asia Economic Focus forecasts a sharper than expected economic slump across the region, with regional growth expected to contract by 7.7 per cent in 2020, after topping 6 per cent annually in the past five years.

In previous recessions, falling investment and exports led the downturn. This time is different as private consumption, traditionally the backbone of demand in South Asia and a core indicator of economic welfare, will decline by more than 10 per cent, further spiking poverty rates. A decline in remittances is also expected to accelerate loss of livelihoods for the poorest in some countries.