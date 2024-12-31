Dollar price to become more market-oriented, notification expected today

Bangladesh Bank is taking initiatives to make the dollar price more market-oriented from the beginning of the new year. To achieve this, the central bank will collect data on dollar purchases by noon every day. Based on this data, the intermediate price of the dollar will be published.

Bangladesh Bank plans to impose fines on those buying and selling dollars at prices higher than the announced rate. The fines may range from 1 million taka to 5 per cent of the transaction value.

Additionally, the central bank will auction dollars when selling from reserves, a shift from the previous practice of selling only to preferred banks and traders.