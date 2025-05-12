Grameenphone offers 10% discount on Internet packs
In its continued commitment to putting customers first, Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has unveiled a range of exciting discounted offers on its limitless internet packs, making it most affordable for the customers. Customers will now enjoy 10% price discount on selected limitless internet plans—ensuring high-speed, uninterrupted internet for a seamless service at unbeatable prices, says a press release.
The monthly pack with upto 15 Mbps speed is now available at Tk 899 with a discount of 10% from Tk 998, the upto 10 Mbps Monthly Pack comes at Tk 806 instead of 899TK while weekly users can get the upto 10 Mbps Pack for Tk 242 from 269TK with a flat 10% discount. For daily usage, the upto 15 Mbps Limitless Pack is now priced at Tk 78—offering a generous 19% price savings from Tk 96. These new discounted limitless internet packs can be availed through all customer touchpoints, including the MyGP App, USSD code, and Grameenphone retail outlets nationwide.
Grameenphone, the pioneer in introducing limitless internet in Bangladesh, has designed these discounts as part of its vision to make high-speed seamless digital experiences accessible for all without worrying about volume caps. Grameenphone aims to make these discounted limitless internet offers as the most valued and preferred choice for users seeking uninterrupted, unlimited browsing, streaming, gaming, and remote work—now at the most competitive price in the industry.
Thoughtfully crafted to deliver maximum user satisfaction, these offers blend generous internet access with unmatched affordability.
Solaiman Alam, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Grameenphone, said, “Globally, customers are now seeking worry-free internet. We want the same for our customers- ensuring that they stay worry-free with limitless internet. Thus, we are very happy to bring this good news to our customers. We are constantly listening to them and striving to provide meaningful innovations that make a difference in their lives. The Limitless Internet Packs are a game-changer, and with this additional discount, we aim to make the experience even more accessible, affordable, and rewarding. This is another step in our customer-centric journey, where every customer enjoys the freedom and power of seamless digital connectivity.”