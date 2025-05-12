Grameenphone offers 10% discount on Internet packs

Grameenphone, the pioneer in introducing limitless internet in Bangladesh, has designed these discounts as part of its vision to make high-speed seamless digital experiences accessible for all without worrying about volume caps. Grameenphone aims to make these discounted limitless internet offers as the most valued and preferred choice for users seeking uninterrupted, unlimited browsing, streaming, gaming, and remote work—now at the most competitive price in the industry.

Thoughtfully crafted to deliver maximum user satisfaction, these offers blend generous internet access with unmatched affordability.

Solaiman Alam, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Grameenphone, said, “Globally, customers are now seeking worry-free internet. We want the same for our customers- ensuring that they stay worry-free with limitless internet. Thus, we are very happy to bring this good news to our customers. We are constantly listening to them and striving to provide meaningful innovations that make a difference in their lives. The Limitless Internet Packs are a game-changer, and with this additional discount, we aim to make the experience even more accessible, affordable, and rewarding. This is another step in our customer-centric journey, where every customer enjoys the freedom and power of seamless digital connectivity.”