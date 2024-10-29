Grameenphone announces appointment of new CCAO
Grameenphone has announced the appointment of Tanveer Mohammad as its new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) from 1 November.
Tanveer Mohammad is a professional with over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry, having held leadership positions across Grameenphone and Telenor Group. His extensive expertise encompasses multiple domains including dynamics of the business environment, technology integration, regulatory frameworks, climate and sustainability initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, business development and the infrastructure domain, says a press release.
Prior to this role, Tanveer served as the Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Asia Integration Team at Telenor Group. Previously, he also held various senior leadership roles within Telenor’s other business units, including Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Telenor India and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Grameenphone.
Tanveer holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and has completed several prestigious leadership, executive management, and business programs at the National University of Singapore and INSEAD in France and Singapore.
Congratulating the new CCAO, Grameenphone’s CEO Yasir Azman said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Tanveer back to the Grameenphone family. Tanveer brings a wealth of local and global experience and expertise, having previously worked in different leadership roles in Telenor’s several Business Units including Grameenphone. His career journey reflects Grameenphone’s continual effort on developing talents, giving them opportunities to gain experience in local and global markets, and paving ways for them to grow for leadership roles.