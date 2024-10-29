Grameenphone announces appointment of new CCAO

Grameenphone has announced the appointment of Tanveer Mohammad as its new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) from 1 November.

Tanveer Mohammad is a professional with over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry, having held leadership positions across Grameenphone and Telenor Group. His extensive expertise encompasses multiple domains including dynamics of the business environment, technology integration, regulatory frameworks, climate and sustainability initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, business development and the infrastructure domain, says a press release.

Prior to this role, Tanveer served as the Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Asia Integration Team at Telenor Group. Previously, he also held various senior leadership roles within Telenor’s other business units, including Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Telenor India and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Grameenphone.