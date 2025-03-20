Sony’s official store now in Gulshan

Addressing the event, Moha. Mazharul Islam said, "Since entering the country's electronics market, Sony-Smart has been receiving a huge response from customers. We have built a customer-distribution network across the country in a short period of time. All this is possible because of our strong business policy. We guarantee genuine products with genuine service at the right price. Through our joint journey with us, the trust and confidence of buyers in the world-famous Japanese brand Sony in the Bangladesh market has increased much more than before. As a result, Sony-Smart has established a significant position in the hearts of buyers of electronics products in the country."

He also called on Sony brand lovers to always purchase products from Sony-Smart showrooms to get genuine products, genuine prices, genuine services, along with genuine care and genuine passion.

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT product marketing company in Bangladesh. The company markets more than 100 brands of ICT products in the country's market. On November 26, 2021, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, known nationwide as Sony-Smart, signed an agreement to be the official distributor to market the electronics products and related services of Japanese multinational technology product manufacturer Sony in Bangladesh.

Currently, Sony-Smart is providing products with G-5 assurance through 28 of its own showrooms, more than 210 partner showrooms and more than 2500 IT partners across the country. The company's officials also said that the number of showrooms will soon cross the milestone of half a century.