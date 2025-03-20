Sony’s official store now in Gulshan
An official store of the world-renowned Japanese brand Sony is now open on the first floor of Habib Super Market in Gulshan-1 in the capital. The showroom will be operated by the Smart Technologies (BD) Limited (Sony-Smart), Sony’s official distributor in Bangladesh.
The showroom was jointly inaugurated by Moha. Mazharul Islam, Chairman of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited and Ricky Lucas, Head of Sony International (Pvt.) Ltd. Bangladesh branch on Wednesday morning. Among others RMDC Sony Manager Vincent Tay and Executive Valerie Jingyuan Wu, Sony-Smart Director Md. Tanvir Hossain, Head of Sales and General Manager Md. Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Head of Marketing and Deputy General Manager Azad Rahman, and Managing Director of Eco Batteries Limited Md. Munir Chowdhury, were present at the event.
It was said at the event that the customers are getting attractive offers on all Sony products marking the occasion of the official store launching in Gulshan. Among them, the first 20 customers can get a 55-inch Sony XR-55A80L OLED TV worth Tk 346,900 for just Tk 170,000, a K-65S30 model TV worth Tk 261,900 for just Tk 150,000, and an 85-inch K85S30 model worth Tk 655,900 for just Tk 350,000. In addition, there is an opportunity to buy all Sony-Smart products including Japan's world-famous Sony-Bravia series Google TV, another world-famous Japanese brand Sharp's refrigerator, fridge and smart LED TV, fridge and deep-freezer, air conditioner at attractive prices marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. There is also a chance to win smart brand air conditioners, air coolers and rechargeable fans along with TVs of different models.
At the inauguration ceremony of Sony's official store in Gulshan, Ricky Lucas said, "Smart Technologies (BD) Limited has been playing a very important role in marketing Sony's products in Bangladesh. From now on, Sony's official store will be running in Gulshan under their supervision. From here, the residents of the capital will easily get all kinds of Sony's electronic products at their fingertips. I welcome this initiative of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited and wish them continued success."
Addressing the event, Moha. Mazharul Islam said, "Since entering the country's electronics market, Sony-Smart has been receiving a huge response from customers. We have built a customer-distribution network across the country in a short period of time. All this is possible because of our strong business policy. We guarantee genuine products with genuine service at the right price. Through our joint journey with us, the trust and confidence of buyers in the world-famous Japanese brand Sony in the Bangladesh market has increased much more than before. As a result, Sony-Smart has established a significant position in the hearts of buyers of electronics products in the country."
He also called on Sony brand lovers to always purchase products from Sony-Smart showrooms to get genuine products, genuine prices, genuine services, along with genuine care and genuine passion.
Smart Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT product marketing company in Bangladesh. The company markets more than 100 brands of ICT products in the country's market. On November 26, 2021, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, known nationwide as Sony-Smart, signed an agreement to be the official distributor to market the electronics products and related services of Japanese multinational technology product manufacturer Sony in Bangladesh.
Currently, Sony-Smart is providing products with G-5 assurance through 28 of its own showrooms, more than 210 partner showrooms and more than 2500 IT partners across the country. The company's officials also said that the number of showrooms will soon cross the milestone of half a century.