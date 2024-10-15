Grameenphone Academy launches 'Freelancing Factory'
Grameenphone, through it’s free learning management system, Grameenphone Academy, has launched an initiative named ‘Freelancing Factory’ designed to equip students with the necessary training, and mentorship required to build a freelancing career, stated a press release.
This programme aims to bridge job market gaps, unlock economic potential, and empower the next generation, ushering in a new era for Bangladesh’s youth.
During the inauguration event of the ‘Freelancing Factory’ initiative at GP House in Dhaka recently, the mentors conducted a workshop to introduce the programme’s structure to participants.
They outlined various components of the initiative and addressed students’ questions, providing valuable insights on how the programme will support their success in freelancing.
The programme includes 64 interactive online classes in two separate batches, focusing on UX/UI design and Web development through Word Press, enabling students to start earning USD 100 within theree months and reach USD 1,000 within eight months through a mentor-led programme.
Every year, a significant number of youth enter Bangladesh’s job market, creating an overwhelming demand for employment that far exceeds available opportunities. In contrast, the global freelancing platform boasts millions of jobs ready to be filled with freelancers.
Recognising this gap, Grameenphone Academy seeks to equip students with the required skills to thrive in the global freelancing market, paving the way for their financial independence.
Chief executive officer of Grameenphone, Yasir Azman shared his personal aspirations for freelancing. He listened intently to inspiring stories from the participants, including a participant who traveled from Borguna-Amtoli to join the programme, and a BSc engineer with hearing challenges, who articulated his hopes for a brighter future. He was moved by their stories, which showcased the resilience and determination of young individuals pursuing new opportunities.
Azman’s engagement highlighted the profound impact of initiatives like the ‘Freelancing Factory’, reinforcing the programme’s mission to empower youth and cultivate a thriving freelancing community in Bangladesh.
Chief corporate affairs officer of Grameenphone, Hans Martin Henrichsen emphasised on the abundant opportunities available to students in freelancing. He expressed pride in the diverse cohort, noting that it includes 40 per cent female participants and 19 per cent students from outside Dhaka.
This diversity not only enriches the learning environment but also reflects a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, essential for fostering creativity and innovation in the freelancing landscape, he added.
Chief human resources officer of Grameenphone Sayeda Tahya Hossain energised the participants with her encouraging message, urging them to cultivate their skills and seek out opportunities in diverse fields. She highlighted the importance of expanding their perspectives, emphasising that every new skill can open doors to impactful contributions in both their personal and professional lives.
Approximately 12,000 students engaged with Grameenphone Academy through its Facebook group and LMS. From this outreach, over 600 students applied and after thorough assessments and interviews conducted by mentors 106 were selected ultimately.