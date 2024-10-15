Grameenphone Academy launches 'Freelancing Factory'

Grameenphone, through it’s free learning management system, Grameenphone Academy, has launched an initiative named ‘Freelancing Factory’ designed to equip students with the necessary training, and mentorship required to build a freelancing career, stated a press release.

This programme aims to bridge job market gaps, unlock economic potential, and empower the next generation, ushering in a new era for Bangladesh’s youth.

During the inauguration event of the ‘Freelancing Factory’ initiative at GP House in Dhaka recently, the mentors conducted a workshop to introduce the programme’s structure to participants.

They outlined various components of the initiative and addressed students’ questions, providing valuable insights on how the programme will support their success in freelancing.