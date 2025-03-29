Grameenphone’s ‘alo’ Launches Eid Campaign

Grameenphone has launched its Eid campaign for ‘alo’, an innovative IoT ecosystem, unveiling its first-ever television commercial (TVC) alongside exclusive offers, reports a press release. The campaign highlights how alo’s smart solutions help users care for their loved ones, making daily life safer, more connected, and effortless.

The emotionally engaging TVC follows a young man navigating a strained relationship with his father. Despite their differences, he continues to look after his father remotely through the alo Indoor CCTV Camera, showcasing how technology bridges emotional and physical distances.