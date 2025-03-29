Grameenphone’s ‘alo’ Launches Eid Campaign
Grameenphone has launched its Eid campaign for ‘alo’, an innovative IoT ecosystem, unveiling its first-ever television commercial (TVC) alongside exclusive offers, reports a press release. The campaign highlights how alo’s smart solutions help users care for their loved ones, making daily life safer, more connected, and effortless.
The emotionally engaging TVC follows a young man navigating a strained relationship with his father. Despite their differences, he continues to look after his father remotely through the alo Indoor CCTV Camera, showcasing how technology bridges emotional and physical distances.
To make these smart solutions more accessible, Grameenphone is offering special discounts from 26 March to 10 April. Customers purchasing the alo Indoor CCTV Camera will receive a BDT 1,000 voucher. Those buying through the MyGP app will enjoy an additional 5GB data bonus, while Star users purchasing via MyGP will receive greater benefits, including a BDT 1,000 voucher, a 5GB data bonus, and a 10 per cent discount.
Customers purchasing through Grameenphone’s Daraz store will also receive BDT 1,000 voucher. Buyers of the Gas Detector will receive a BDT 500 voucher, while those purchasing the Vehicle Tracker will also get a BDT 500 voucher. These offers align with Grameenphone’s vision of becoming a Telco-tech, integrating telecommunications with cutting-edge technology to enhance digital experiences and empower lives with secure and intelligent solutions.
Farha Naz Zaman, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Grameenphone, shared her excitement about the campaign, stating, “At Grameenphone, we are committed to leveraging advanced smart technology to create meaningful, customer-centric solutions. Through our IoT product line, alo, we want to create value in people’s lives, beyond telco, taking another step forward in our journey towards being a telco-tech company.”
With alo, Grameenphone continues to lead Bangladesh’s digital transformation, offering seamless and intelligent solutions that keep customers connected and protected. For more details on alo and its latest offers, visit the Grameenphone website or the MyGP app.