Grameenphone launches country’s first fixed wireless access service 'gpfi unlimited'
Grameenphone has launched Bangladesh's first fixed wireless access service named 'gpfi unlimited’, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital transformation journey, reports a press release.
Following the Unified Licensing Guidelines, this innovative solution leverages fixed wireless access (FWA) technology to deliver reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to homes and businesses across the nation.
State minister for posts, telecommunications, and information technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak graced the programme as the chief guest while chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed took part as special guest.
Among others Grameenphone officials including chief executive officer Yasir Azman, chief marketing officer Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, head of network services Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, head of adjacent network business innovation Moinul Momen and other key members of the company were also present during the ceremony. The programme was held at a hotel in Dhaka.
The introduction of 'gpfi unlimited' is a strategic move by Grameenphone to bridge the digital division and enhance the online experience for its users. It has been introduced with the aim of providing wireless, fast, reliable, and affordable broadband internet to empower its customers.
This innovative solution is designed to cater to the growing demand for high-quality internet access across Bangladesh, ensuring that users can enjoy seamless connectivity regardless of their location.
State minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak highlighted the significance of the country's first wireless Wi-Fi solution, 'gpfi unlimited'. He said that “'gpfi unlimited' has the potential to transform the digital landscape of Bangladesh. By providing wireless, fast, and reliable internet, it will significantly enhance connectivity and accessibility across the country.”
“It will empower individuals and businesses by offering affordable broadband internet. This empowerment is crucial for enabling remote work, financial inclusion, online education, telehealth services, and digital entrepreneurship, thus driving socio-economic development,” he added.
BTRC chairman engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed expressed his views on the progressive steps being taken in the telecommunications sector. He said that “The BTRC has been actively supporting the industry by introducing the latest technologies and innovations to keep pace with global advancements.”
“We thank Grameenphone for launching the gpfi service, which aims to provide uninterrupted and high-quality internet access to users and hope that Grameenphone would continue its efforts in enhancing the digital landscape of Bangladesh, contributing to the overall development and modernization of the country's telecommunications infrastructure,” he added.
Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "As we move towards a future dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices, and connectivity, the time is now to begin our journey towards a safer, healthier, and happier life through the latest technology. Therefore, the company is dedicated to creating a digitally inclusive society where everyone can benefit from the advantages of the internet.”
“The launch of 'gpfi unlimited' aligns with this vision, showcasing Grameenphone's commitment to investing in technology and infrastructure that supports the vision of ‘Smart Bangladesh’. Through 'gpfi unlimited,' Grameenphone not only offers the future of Wi-Fi but also acts as a catalyst for digital empowerment, contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation,” he added.
The event ended with the showcasing of the products and its benefits. Customers can visit https://gpfi.grameenphone.com/about to get the country’s first wireless Wi-Fi solution, 'gpfi unlimited' and know more about the product details.