Grameenphone launches country’s first fixed wireless access service 'gpfi unlimited'

Grameenphone has launched Bangladesh's first fixed wireless access service named 'gpfi unlimited’, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital transformation journey, reports a press release.

Following the Unified Licensing Guidelines, this innovative solution leverages fixed wireless access (FWA) technology to deliver reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to homes and businesses across the nation.

State minister for posts, telecommunications, and information technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak graced the programme as the chief guest while chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed took part as special guest.

Among others Grameenphone officials including chief executive officer Yasir Azman, chief marketing officer Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, head of network services Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, head of adjacent network business innovation Moinul Momen and other key members of the company were also present during the ceremony. The programme was held at a hotel in Dhaka.