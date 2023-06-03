Berger extends contract with Rupali Chowdhury, appoints new COO

From an executive to the first female managing director of a leading multinational company in Bangladesh back in 2008, Rupali Chowdhury rose with unbending resolves to become an inspiration for many.

She significantly contributed to BPBL and the entire industry with her illustrious accomplishments since 2008. Recently, she was also featured in TIME magazine.

Rupali Chowdhury joined BPBL in 1990 as a planning manager. Since then, she has worked with several departments under various supervisory capacities, including marketing, sales, supply chain, and systems.