Berger extends contract with Rupali Chowdhury, appoints new COO

Rupali Chowdhury will remain the managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) for three more years as the company has extended their contract owing to her exceptional and unwavering commitment to the company’s success.
Esteemed members of the board of directors made the recommendation. Additionally, the company has appointed Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury as their new chief operating officer (COO).
From an executive to the first female managing director of a leading multinational company in Bangladesh back in 2008, Rupali Chowdhury rose with unbending resolves to become an inspiration for many.
She significantly contributed to BPBL and the entire industry with her illustrious accomplishments since 2008. Recently, she was also featured in TIME magazine.
Rupali Chowdhury joined BPBL in 1990 as a planning manager. Since then, she has worked with several departments under various supervisory capacities, including marketing, sales, supply chain, and systems.
She reiterates BPBL’s commitment to collaborate with all the stakeholders to create a prosperous Bangladesh. Due to her invaluable contributions to the economic growth of Bangladesh, Rupali Chowdhury has also been recognised as a Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the Government lately.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed COO Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury had previously been the senior general manager of sales and marketing at BPBL for eight years.
He joined BPBL in 1995 after completing his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA). He became one of the most vital members of the company during his time as the senior general manager.
The appointment of Mohsin Habib Chowdhury as COO signifies the company's trust in his abilities and successful track record of driving operational excellence, fostering diversification, and exhibiting strong leadership qualities, while BPBL Management remains confident that he will steer the company towards a trajectory of growth and prosperity.