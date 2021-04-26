Foodpanda launches donation campaign to help the poor

Foodpanda has launched a donation campaign for the second year in a row to support the poor in the month of Ramadan amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
The donation drive titled ‘foodpanda cares’ is being implemented with the collaboration with several NGOs, said a press release of this company.
The online food delivery platform is collaborating with five NGOs as part of this effort to raise money for, and help those in need. These NGOs include Bidyanondo Foundation, It’s Humanity Foundation (IHF), Footsteps Bangladesh, JAAGO Foundation, and Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT).
Foodpanda users nationwide will be able to donate funds on either the foodpanda mobile app or website. Customers will be able to customize their donations by choosing packages from each NGOs selection of offerings. However, at this moment the donation can only be made through digital payment.
As part of the current donation drive, foodpanda and its partner NGOs will provide basic amenities to the low-income population. These amenities will include safe drinking water, hygiene products, essential groceries, and food items.
The initiative will also provide medical care facilities to the poor families and individuals with grants and necessary stipends.