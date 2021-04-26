Foodpanda launches donation campaign to help the poor

Foodpanda has launched a donation campaign for the second year in a row to support the poor in the month of Ramadan amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation drive titled ‘foodpanda cares’ is being implemented with the collaboration with several NGOs, said a press release of this company.

The online food delivery platform is collaborating with five NGOs as part of this effort to raise money for, and help those in need. These NGOs include Bidyanondo Foundation, It’s Humanity Foundation (IHF), Footsteps Bangladesh, JAAGO Foundation, and Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT).