Freelancers of Modhupur get hi-speed internet

Yasir Azman said, "Grameenphone initially would provide the scope to talk. Now our goal is social empowerment of the people. Grameenphone has over 80 million subscribers. I am proud and overwhelmed at how meaningful social empowerment has been with the training at the Nokrek IT Institute in the Modhupur forest area."

Bappu Mri, Himalaya Henry Nokrek, Paritosh and several other young freelancers told the Grameenphone CEO that the network in the area had been so weak that they couldn't get connections indoors, not even under the trees. They would have to go out into an open field to send files to their overseas clients. They requested that the mobile tower reach be further extended and a new tower be set up to alleviate their difficulties.

The Grameenphone CEO told them that they would work on the entire area. So far 23 villages had been inspected. There were plans to set up a tower in the area. For the time being, a temporary Grameenphone tower was set up at the village Gayra. He said that they would require permission from the forest department and other concerned authorities of the government to set up a tower in the forest. If the administration extended its cooperation, Grameenphone would establish a BTS tower here so that the young freelancers could use hi-speed internet for their outsourcing work.