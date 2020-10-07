72,000 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India

With a fresh spike of 72,049 coronavirus cases and 986 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Wednesday went past the 6.7 million mark with a total of 67,57,131 cases.

Out of these, 907,883 are currently active; 5,744,693 have been discharged, while 104,555 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

The recovery rate stands at 85.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.