Twitter again sued over severance pay, bias during layoffs

Twitter Inc on Tuesday was hit with the second lawsuit this month to claim that it owes at least $500 million in severance pay to ex-workers, the latest in a series of cases arising from Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media company.

The proposed class action filed in Delaware federal court by former Twitter senior engineer Chris Woodfield also alleges that the company targeted older workers for layoffs, a claim that has not been made in the other pending cases.

Woodfield, who worked for Twitter out of Seattle, says the company repeatedly told employees that they would receive two months’ salary and other payouts if they were laid off, but that he and other workers have not received the money.