India regulator fines MakeMyTrip, Oyo for anti-competitive conduct

India’s competition regulator said on Wednesday that it had fined online hotel-booking companies MakeMyTrip Ltd Goibibo and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo a combined $47 million for anti-competitive behaviour.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been investigating the companies since 2019 following allegations by a hotel body that MakeMyTrip gave special treatment to SoftBank-backed Oyo on its platform.

The CCI has directed MakeMyTrip and Goibibo (MMT-Go) to amend their market behaviour after fining them about $27 million. Oyo was fined $20 million.