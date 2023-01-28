Two Islami Bank officials receive AAOIFI’s CSAA fellowship

The officials - Md Khairul Hasan, principal officer, Business Promotion and Marketing Division, IBBL Head Office and Md Sayed Jonaed, principal officer, Brand and Communication Division, IBBL Head Office, - are now entitled to all the privileges of this globally accredited organisation.
Md Khairul Hasan completed Masters in English from Jahangirnagar University, MBA from Bangladesh University of Professionals and Kamil (Hadith) from Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. Earlier, he worked at Bangladesh Shangbad Shangstha, BRAC University and many other organisations.
Md Sayed Jonaed did ‘Master of Public Administration’ from Jahangirnagar University, Kamil (Hadith) from Kushtia Islamic University and MBA from Bangladesh Open University. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. Prior to joining the bank, he worked at Bangladesh Shangbad Shangstha, Radio Today, University of Asia Pacific and South Asia Foundation-Bangladesh Chapter.