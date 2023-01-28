Two Islami Bank officials receive AAOIFI’s CSAA fellowship

Md Sayed Jonaed did ‘Master of Public Administration’ from Jahangirnagar University, Kamil (Hadith) from Kushtia Islamic University and MBA from Bangladesh Open University. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. Prior to joining the bank, he worked at Bangladesh Shangbad Shangstha, Radio Today, University of Asia Pacific and South Asia Foundation-Bangladesh Chapter.